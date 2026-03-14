Iraq-Iran resume operations at Haji Omran border crossing

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Tamarchin–Haji Omran international border crossing between Iran and the Kurdistan Region will resume passenger movement and trade on Sunday after a suspension earlier this month linked to US and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian sites, the crossing’s administration said.

On the Iraqi side, the crossing lies about 65 km (40 miles) from the city of Soran, near the tourist areas of Rawanduz Valley and Bekhal Waterfall. It is also about 20 km (12 miles) from Choman, located at the foot of Halgurd, Iraq’s highest mountain. Across the border in Iran, the Tamarchin terminal is roughly 140 km (87 miles) from the city of Urmia and about 285 km (177 miles) from Tabriz in northwestern Iran.