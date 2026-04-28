Iraq security roundup: Explosions, arrests, and court rulings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on April 28, 2026.

- Cluster Munition Blast Kills Two Children (Babil)

Two children were killed and two others injured after a remnant of war exploded in Al-Iskandariya area north of Babil province. Authorities secured the site and uncovered additional unexploded cluster munitions.

- Suicide Attempt Thwarted (Baghdad)

Police rescued a young man who attempted to jump from a bridge in Al-Salihiya, preventing the incident without injuries.

- Crystal Meth Seized, Suspects Arrested (Baghdad)

Anti-narcotics forces seized 15 kilograms of crystal meth and arrested several suspects during a security operation backed by judicial warrants.

- US Embassy Activates Air Defense System (Baghdad)

The US Embassy activated its C-RAM defense system after detecting an unidentified drone over the Green Zone, with no reported interception.

- Six-Year Sentence in Sorcery Case (Najaf)

The Najaf Criminal Court sentenced a man to six years in prison, fining him five million dinars ($3,244) for using sorcery to lure girls for sexual purposes.

- 22 Afghan Infiltrators Arrested (Kirkuk)

Security forces detained 22 Afghan nationals who entered Iraq illegally during an operation targeting residency violations.

- Road Accident Kills Two Students (Babil)

Two university students died and several others were injured after a passenger minibus overturned on the road between Al-Hilla and Al-Kifl.

- Warrant Issued, Weapons Seized in “Abu Deraa” Case (Baghdad)

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Ismail Al-Lami, known as “Abu Deraa,” over charges of threats and coercion inside a government property office.

A source told Shafaq News that security forces later raided a residence linked to him, uncovering a large cache of light, medium, and heavy weapons, along with rockets and ammunition, as he fled before the operation.

Interior Ministry forces detained two suspects and seized vehicles and cash, with additional warrants issued against others.