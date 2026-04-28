US Embassy activates C-RAM after drone detected over Baghdad Green Zone

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US embassy in Baghdad activated its C-RAM air defense system on Tuesday after a drone was detected over the Green Zone, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drone, described as of unknown origin, was first tracked by Iraqi air defenses at Camp al-Sharaf, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, prompting the embassy to engage the system without intercepting the target, according to the source.

The activation marks the first use of the system in around 20 days, following near-daily deployments in March to counter drone activity attributed to Iraqi armed factions during the US-Israeli conflict with Iran that began on February 28, 2026.

The C-RAM system, used as a last line of defense for the embassy, relies on rapid-fire 20mm M61 Vulcan cannons to intercept incoming rockets, artillery, and drones.

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