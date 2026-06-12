World Cup 2026 June 13 preview: US and Qatar open key tests

Shafaq News

Saturday’s World Cup schedule brings two different tests for regional audiences, with the United States opening their home campaign against Paraguay before Qatar face Switzerland in a Group B match carrying redemption, pressure, and upset potential.

The US meet Paraguay at 4:00 a.m. Baghdad time in Los Angeles, while Qatar face Switzerland at 10:00 p.m. at Santa Clara, California.

US Under Home Pressure

Mauricio Pochettino’s side begin Group D at Los Angeles Stadium, with the expectation that comes from co-hosting the tournament and playing in front of home supporters.

All 26 US players are available for selection, including defender Chris Richards, who had been working his way back from an ankle injury. Pochettino has already settled on his starting lineup, although he has not publicly confirmed whether Matt Turner or Matt Freese will start in goal.

Christian Pulisic remains the headline name for the US, with Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Gio Reyna, and Yunus Musah among the players expected to carry the hosts through a group that also includes Paraguay, Turkiye, and Australia.

The US’s Argentine coach said the team must play with passion and make supporters proud of what they see on the pitch, while also warning that Paraguay are dangerous opponents despite the hosts being favored.

Paraguay arrive in Los Angeles for their first World Cup match since 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals before losing narrowly to eventual champions Spain, and their return gives Group D a difficult opening edge for the US.

The team bring the kind of defensive discipline, physical contest, and set-piece threat that can turn a home opener into an uncomfortable night. Pochettino pointed to Paraguay’s qualifying campaign as evidence, noting that they beat both Argentina and Brazil on the road to the World Cup.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro has also made clear that Paraguay are not in North America just to participate –his side will try to slow the game, test the US back line, and drag the match away from the rhythm Pochettino wants.

Julio Enciso remains one of Paraguay’s key attacking names, while Miguel Almiron gives them experience and direct running. Against a US side still carrying questions in goal and defense, Paraguay’s first objective will be to survive the early pressure and make the hosts nervous.

Qatar Chase First World Cup Point

Later on Saturday, Qatar begin their second World Cup campaign with a very different target: proving that 2022 was not the limit of their story. Four years ago, Qatar hosted the World Cup but lost all three group matches and scored only once.

They return in 2026 as back-to-back Asian champions, with a more experienced core and a new test against Switzerland. The match gives Qatar a chance to chase their first World Cup point, but it also places them immediately against one of Europe’s most consistent tournament teams.

Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui leads a squad built mainly around players from Qatar’s domestic league, with Akram Afif and Almoez Ali again carrying the main attacking burden.

Afif remains Qatar’s creative reference and one of Asia’s most decorated players, while Almoez Ali is the country’s all-time top scorer. For Qatar to trouble Switzerland, both will need enough service and space to move the match beyond survival mode.

Switzerland, meanwhile, enter as favorites, but their pressure is different; they are playing a sixth consecutive World Cup and have become one of Europe’s most reliable qualifiers.

Switzerland have repeatedly reached the knockout stage, only to hit the Round of 16 ceiling. A World Cup quarterfinal has eluded them for seven decades, despite their consistency in qualification.

Coach Murat Yakin’s side still carry a strong, experienced spine. Granit Xhaka leads the midfield in his fourth World Cup, while Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez bring defensive experience. Breel Embolo gives the Swiss a central attacking threat, with Gregor Kobel among the goalkeeping options and Dan Ndoye adding fresh pace.

Yakin has warned against treating Qatar as an easy opponent, describing them as a serious side and pointing to Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina in 2022 as the kind of opening-match surprise Switzerland must avoid.