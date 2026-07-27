Settler attacks accompany Israeli raids across West Bank

Shafaq News- Ramallah

Israeli forces carried out raids across several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian media outlets reported.

Citing sources, media outlets said 134 Israeli settlers entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Mughrabi Gate under heavy protection from police and special forces.

In Qalqilya, Israeli troops opened live fire at a vehicle during an operation, local sources said, without reporting casualties. Separately, Israeli forces arrested the driver of a vehicle after he struck a settler who had been attacking Palestinian vehicles near the Eli settlement on the road linking Nablus and Ramallah.

Additional confrontations erupted after Israeli authorities stormed the towns of Turmus Ayya and Silwad, northeast of Ramallah. No injuries or arrests were reported. In southern Hebron, a Palestinian was wounded by gunfire at Al-Mukhtar roundabout, according to local sources.

Israeli troops also broke in the towns of Al-Khader south of Bethlehem, Al-Yamoun west of Jenin, and Al-Shuyukh north of Hebron. During the incursions, forces searched several homes in Al-Yamoun and entered the houses of former Palestinian prisoners in Jalbun, east of Jenin.

Settlers raised Israeli flags on a house under construction west of Deir Ammar, near Ramallah, assaulted a Palestinian resident in Jaba, north of Jerusalem, and attacked Palestinian vehicles near the Jaba roundabout northeast of the city.

Earlier today, Israeli forces carried out raids in the West Bank, detaining Palestinians, searching homes, and demolishing a residential building near Jenin after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a broad security operation.