350 Iranian government employees killed in war

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday that 350 government employees were killed during the country's war with the United States and Israel that began on February 28.

Speaking at a news conference, she revealed that the Bushehr Airport in southwestern Iran has been rendered inoperable by a US strike, adding that a newly purchased aircraft, refurbished to serve the public, had been destroyed in the strike. "It was destroyed by a missile that struck it directly, leaving only a small part of its tail intact.”

Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs has put the overall number of people killed in the war at at least 1,060, a figure its head, Saeed Ohadi, warned could climb further given the severity of some injuries. The Washington-based Human Rights Activists group has recorded a higher total of 1,190 killed, including 436 civilians and 435 members of the security forces.