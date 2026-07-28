Kurdistan urges Baghdad to open agricultural exports

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Agricultural producers in Iraq's Kurdistan Region urged Baghdad on Tuesday to begin exporting surplus crops, saying local production now exceeds domestic demand.

Sarwer Ali, head of Al-Sulaymaniyah Produce Market Union, told Shafaq News that agricultural output from the Kurdistan Region now supplies not only local markets but also much of central and southern Iraq, leaving a surplus that could be exported.

The excess production includes cucumbers, tomatoes, melons, watermelons and eggplants, among other crops.

The union, according to Ali, had repeatedly raised the surplus exporting issue without receiving a response.