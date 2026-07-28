PM Al-Zaidi, President Erdogan sign three MOUs

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on Tuesday covering industrial cooperation, police training, and youth affairs during al-Zaidi's official visit to Ankara.

According to a statement from al-Zaidi's office, the agreements include cooperation on industrial property between Iraq's Ministry of Planning and Turkiye's Ministry of Industry and Technology, academic training between Iraq's Police College and the Turkish Police Academy, and an addendum to an existing memorandum on youth and sports cooperation.

Earlier today, al-Zaidi chaired an Iraq-Turkiye business roundtable with Turkish business leaders, where the two sides reaffirmed their goal of increasing bilateral trade to $30 billion and discussed cooperation in investment, energy, transport and the Development Road project.

The visit also includes talks on water resources, security, oil exports, and regional developments.