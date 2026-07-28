Houthis target Saudi oil tanker under maritime blockade

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) targeted on Tuesday Saudi oil tanker NCC GHAZAL for violating its maritime blockade on the Kingdom, claiming the vessel was “forced to turn back” after refusing warning calls.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group fired multiple ballistic missiles at the tanker after it ignored repeated warnings.

نفذت القوات المسلحة اليمنية عملية عسكرية استهدفت سفينة(NCC GHAZAL) النفطية السعودية لخرقها قرار حظر الملاحة البحرية المفروض على العدو السعودي ورفضها النداءات التحذيرية وذلك بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية وتم إجبارها على التراجع والعودة بفضل الله. — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) July 28, 2026

He reiterated that the Houthis would continue enforcing a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia under the principle of "blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation."

Earlier, the group launched missiles at Saudi Arabia, accusing it of attacking Sanaa International Airport and violating a four-year truce in the conflict between Riyadh and the Iran-aligned Ansarallah.