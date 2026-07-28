Interior Minister: Attacks target KRI from all sides

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) is being targeted from multiple directions and has faced repeated attacks that have caused material and moral damage to civilians and security forces, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed said on Tuesday, calling for concrete measures to stop the attacks.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the national project for Disaster Risk Management in the Kurdistan Region, Ahmed said the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) official position was clear, stressing that "we do not accept that the KRI becomes an arena for settling conflicts," and that authorities would continue to maintain this stance.

He added that, following the formation of Iraq's new federal government, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi had pledged that if any attack against the Kurdistan Region was launched from inside Iraq, immediate measures would be taken against those responsible.

"If the source of the attack is outside Iraq, the matter may be beyond the control of all parties," Ahmed stated, expressing hope that the region would not face further attacks from inside or outside the country and that it would remain safe and stable.

Ahmed said the Kurdistan Region remained in contact with the Iraqi prime minister's office and that coordination was ongoing between Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the federal government, and Iraqi military, security, and intelligence institutions.

"We have confirmed our full readiness to cooperate, but unfortunately no concrete steps or measures have been taken so far.”

Recent drone attacks have targeted Erbil and other areas of the Kurdistan Region, causing material damage to infrastructure and private property.