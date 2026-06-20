Baghdad and Erbil coordinate to protect Iraq’s oil fields

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is “very serious” about resolving issues tied to oil companies operating in Iraq, Kurdish Interior Minister Reber Ahmed said on Saturday, pointing to closer coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

Speaking to reporters, Ahmed indicated that the Iraqi cabinet is reviewing security measures aimed at protecting oil fields and personnel, while reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to support these efforts.

Oil exports from the Region dropped from about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to nearly 20,000 bpd after attacks on energy facilities prompted several foreign companies to suspend operations. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had previously declared its readiness to resume exports at full capacity, stressing that progress depends on guarantees from Baghdad that oil fields and energy infrastructure will be protected, as well as assurances that financial obligations to international companies will be met.

Last week, a high-level Iraqi military delegation led by Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah arrived in Erbil under orders from Prime Minister Al-Zaidi to follow up on security arrangements and reinforce protection for critical infrastructure, particularly oil fields in the Kurdistan Region.

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