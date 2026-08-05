Lebanon-Israel talks end earlier than decided

Shafaq News – Rome

The second round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, hosted in Rome under US mediation, wrapped up on Wednesday earlier than scheduled due to security developments on the ground, Axios reported, citing a US State Department official.

Talks set to resume Thursday, the official said, describing it as highly productive. “Discussions covered a wide range of political and military issues.”

Technical teams made progress in defining key details related to the implementation mechanism of the trilateral framework agreement between the United States, Lebanon and Israel, the official added, without disclosing the nature of those details or which files had been agreed upon.

According to Lebanese media outlets, an Israeli airstrike killed one person and wounded 11 others in southern Lebanon, on Wednesday, as Israel issued its first evacuation warning since the ceasefire and intensified military operations in the south.