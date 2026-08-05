Al-Zaidi, President Barzani agree on resolving disputes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi affirmed on Wednesday the government's commitment to resolving all outstanding issues with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) in accordance with the constitution and the law, in a manner that preserves Iraq's unity and sovereignty and strengthens national partnership, during a meeting with KRI’s President Nechirvan Barzani in Baghdad.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, the meeting addressed the overall political, economic, and security situation at the national level, with both sides emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government "to help consolidate stability, unify efforts to confront challenges, and serving the interests of all Iraqis."

Barzani stressed the importance of maitaining dialogue and coordination among all national parties, voicing the KRI government's support for federal efforts to enhance stability, advance national development, and deepen cooperation in service of Iraq's supreme national interest.

Earlier in the day, Barzani said he had held a productive meeting with al-Zaidi in Baghdad. The talks covered the overall situation in the country and its challenges, along with the latest regional and international developments and their implications for Iraq.