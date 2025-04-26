Final Farewell: President Barzani attends Pope Francis’ funeral

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani attended the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, joining world leaders in honoring the late pontiff’s lifelong commitment to peace, compassion, and unity.

On X, Barzani expressed his pride in representing Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, describing Pope Francis’s message as “a legacy that will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.”

I am deeply honored to pay my respects to Pope Francis today in Vatican City, on behalf of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.His message of peace, compassion, and unity transcends borders and faiths, a legacy that will continue to guide and inspire generations to come. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 26, 2025

Barzani arrived in Rome on Friday evening ahead of the farewell ceremony, which drew more than 250,000 mourners to St. Peter’s Square for a two-hour funeral Mass.

The Vatican confirmed the presence of 162 international delegations, including dozens of heads of state, government leaders, and reigning monarchs. Among the attendees was US President Donald Trump.

The service unfolded in a solemn atmosphere, marked by prayers, hymns, and the distribution of Holy Communion. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re delivered the final commendation, portraying Francis as “a pope among the people” and emphasizing his advocacy for refugees, the poor, and his opposition to war and injustice.

“War always leaves the world worse than it was before: it is always a painful and tragic defeat for everyone,” Re remarked during the homily.

As the ceremony concluded, the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolled while pallbearers carried the coffin through the Holy Door, beginning its final journey across the Tiber River toward the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore.

While the burial ceremony remained private, a rosary service is scheduled outside the basilica, which will reopen to visitors on Sunday morning.