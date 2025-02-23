Pope Francis: “Pray for me” during pneumonia battle

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis, currently hospitalized with pneumonia affecting both lungs, has asked the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics to pray for his recovery as he remains under medical care.

In a written message released on Sunday, the 88-year-old pontiff expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received. “In recent days, I have received many messages of affection. I have been particularly moved by letters and drawings from children,” he wrote. “Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world!”

“I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me.”

For the second consecutive Sunday, the Pope was unable to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer from the Apostolic Palace. Instead, he conveyed his message remotely, assuring the faithful that he was “confidently continuing” his hospitalisation at Rome's Gemelli Hospital and “carrying on with the necessary treatment.”

The message comes after the Vatican disclosed on Saturday that the pontiff remains in a “critical” condition.

Notably, Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14.