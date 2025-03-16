Pope Francis: “Fragile” but hopeful in hospital

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Pope Francis affirmed facing a “period of trial” as he undergoes treatment for pneumonia complications, expressing gratitude for prayers and medical care.

In a message released by the Vatican from his room at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, the pontiff stated, “I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me… Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope.”

The Pope has been receiving treatment since February 14 for a respiratory infection that spread to his lungs, marking his fifth absence from the Angelus prayer at St. Peter’s Square. While his condition has improved, doctors stress that he still requires additional recovery time.

Despite his absence, Pope Francis acknowledged children gathered outside the hospital with balloons in Vatican flag colors, stating, “I know that many children are praying for me … Thank you, dearest children! The Pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you.”

He also renewed calls for prayers for peace in conflict zones, including Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and Lebanon. Additionally, he praised medical staff for their dedication, emphasizing that “loving care illuminates the [hospital] rooms and corridors.”