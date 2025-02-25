Pope Francis shows signs of recovery, resumes duties

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis has shown "slight improvement" in his lab results following recent health complications and has resumed some duties, including a phone call with a priest in Gaza, the Vatican announced on Monday.

The evening bulletin was more optimistic than previous updates, as the 88-year-old pontiff remains hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, battling pneumonia in both lungs.

During a Rosary prayer gathering in St. Peter’s Square, Cardinal Pietro Parolin addressed crowds, recalling the long-standing tradition of Christians praying for the pope in times of illness. He noted that since Pope Francis’ hospitalization on February 14, prayers for his recovery have poured in from around the world.

Pope Francis, who had part of one lung removed in his youth, remains under medical supervision due to his age, frailty, and chronic lung condition. However, Monday’s report confirmed he has experienced no additional respiratory distress since Saturday and continues to receive supplemental oxygen at reduced levels.

Doctors also noted mild kidney dysfunction, though they stated it is not currently a cause for concern.

On Monday, the Pope took Holy Communion and resumed some activities in the afternoon. "In the evening, he reached out to a Gaza parish priest to offer his support," the Vatican statement added.

For over a year, Pope Francis has maintained regular video calls with Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Gaza’s Holy Family Parish. According to the Vatican, after receiving a recent video message from Romanelli, the pope called him personally to express his gratitude.

The Vatican reassured that Francis remains in good spirits, is not in pain, and does not require artificial nutrition.

With 10 days in the hospital, this marks the longest stay of his papacy, surpassing his 2021 hospitalization when he spent the same duration at Gemelli following colon surgery.