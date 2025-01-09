Iraq PM Al-Sudani receives a call from Vatican Pope Francis

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani received a phone call on Thursday from His Holiness Pope Francis, who invited him to participate in the World Leaders’ Summit on Children’s Rights, which will be organized by the Vatican in February 2025, in commemoration of World Children's Day.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s office indicated that the Prime Minister highlighted the strong ties between Iraq and the Vatican, as well as their shared stance in rejecting conflicts and wars, and their mutual efforts to promote global security.

For his part, Pope Francis praised Al-Sudani’s efforts toward de-escalation, noting his continuous dialogues with regional countries aimed at reducing tensions and ending conflicts, which contribute to regional stability and security.

Pope Francis made a historic visit to Iraq in 2021, which lasted for four days. It was the first by Pope Francis after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and was also the first visit by a Pope to Iraq.

His trip included stops in Najaf, the Plain of Ur, Erbil, Qaraqosh, and Mosul.

The highest Shiite authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, was one of the most prominent figures the Pope visited during his time in Iraq.