Pope Francis faces breathing complications

Shafaq News/ Pope Francis experienced two “severe” episodes of breath shortness caused by heavy mucus accumulation, the Vatican announced on Monday.

The pontiff underwent two bronchoscopies to suction the secretions. The 88-year-old pope is “awake, alert, and cooperative,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Pope Francis has been receiving treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 and has not made any public appearances since then. Despite some signs of improvement, doctors remained cautious about his overall condition.