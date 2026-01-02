Russia: Iran nuclear deal possible if parties show political will

Shafaq News– Moscow

Any future agreement on Iran’s nuclear program would face major challenges after negotiations, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Friday, arguing that a deal alone would not guarantee its success.

Speaking to Russia’s Sputnik, Oleg Postnikov, director of the Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, confirmed that a settlement is “entirely possible” if all parties show political commitment, adding that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) demonstrated that durability depends on strict, uninterrupted implementation and balanced interests, not signature alone.

Questioning whether Iran’s critics are ready for outcome-driven talks, he called for negotiations focused solely on Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities, rejecting external pressure and “discriminatory conditions” on Tehran.

The remarks came as UN Security Council members remain divided over the snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, which was adopted in July 2015 as part of the JCPOA and set a ten-year framework to monitor and restrict Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran maintains that the resolution expired on October 18, ending all related restrictions, and rejects attempts by Britain, France, and Germany to revive UN sanctions, a position backed by China and Russia.

Britain, France, and Germany maintain that Iran’s nuclear non-compliance has triggered the automatic return of sanctions, while China and Russia reject that interpretation, arguing that the mechanism cannot be activated following the US withdrawal from the agreement.

