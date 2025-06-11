Russia offers to convert Iran’s uranium

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Russia expressed readiness to assist in narrowing the gap between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program by removing enriched uranium from Iranian stockpiles and converting it into fuel for civilian reactors.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that Moscow was prepared to support both sides not only politically, but also through practical steps. These include the export of Iran’s excess enriched uranium and its conversion into usable fuel for nuclear power plants.

He did not clarify whether the converted nuclear fuel would be returned to Iran for use in its peaceful energy program, which Moscow has helped develop.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov conveyed to reporters Russia’s willingness to provide such services if deemed necessary by the negotiating parties.

Earlier, The Kremlin stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Trump during a phone call of his readiness to leverage his country’s close partnership with Iran to support negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced a new round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States in Muscat, Oman.