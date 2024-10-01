Iranian official: Tehran informed Moscow and Washington before striking Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a senior Iranian official stated that Tehran had notified both Moscow and Washington before launching missile attacks on Israel.

Earlier, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed in a statement that the missile strikes were carried out based on a decision from Iran's Supreme National Security Council, with direct support from the Iranian military.

The IRGC's statement emphasized that the strikes were an act of retaliation following the assassination of key resistance leaders. The IRGC also warned that any Israeli military response would be met with even more destructive and powerful attacks, noting that this was just the first wave of strikes.