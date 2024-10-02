Iran declares attack on Israel complete, warns of further escalation if provoked

Shafaq News/ Iran has announced that its retaliation against Israel has concluded unless further escalation is provoked.

On X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated, "Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful."

In a related development, Iran issued a stark warning on Wednesday against any direct military intervention on its territory in support of Israel.

A statement from the Iranian Armed Forces, as reported by Fars news agency, cautioned that "if there is direct intervention from countries supporting the Israeli entity in its aggression and attacks on Iran, their interests in the region will face a strong response from Iran."

Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the United Nations Security Council to take "meaningful action" to prevent further threats to regional peace and security.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) named its recent attack on Israel “The Second True Promise,” following the first “True Promise” operation, which targeted Israel on April 13.

Iranian media reports on Tuesday revealed that the missiles used by the IRGC in their latest assault, in retaliation for the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforushan, were of the "Fattah-1" model.