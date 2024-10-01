US National Security Advisor: We will continue to monitor Iranian threats closely

Shafaq News/ US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan affirmed, on Tuesday, that the United States will continue to closely monitor Iranian activities and threats.

Sullivan made his remarks during a press conference addressing the escalating tensions in the region following Iran's missile attack.

He noted that "discussions on how to respond to Iran would be held with Israeli officials after the recent missile strike."

Sullivan stated, "The Iranian attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective due to Israeli air defenses and US cooperation," highlighting the strong coordination between the United States and Israel in countering such attacks.

He emphasized that the US has closely coordinated with Israeli forces to intercept the Iranian assault, underscoring the importance of this security collaboration in bolstering protection against regional threats.

Sullivan also reiterated the necessity of ongoing consultations with Israeli counterparts regarding the next steps, with a focus on safeguarding US forces stationed in the Middle East.

Earlier, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the launch of multiple missile strikes on key military targets in Israel, following the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian General Nilforushan.