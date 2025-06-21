Iran files UN complaint against IAEA Chief as Russia backs Tehran’s nuclear rights

Shafaq News/ Iran has submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations against Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), over what it described as his “biased stance” on Tehran’s nuclear program, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said on Saturday.

In a statement, Iravani confirmed the complaint was addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, citing Grossi’s handling of Iran’s nuclear file as “politically motivated and lacking impartiality.”

The move follows remarks by Grossi earlier this week, in which he stated the IAEA had not observed “systematic efforts” by Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. The comments, while seemingly exculpatory, were criticized in Tehran as “belated and politically charged.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the admission as “too late,” accusing Grossi of suppressing that conclusion in earlier reports. “His reports became a tool for the European troika and the United States to pass a resolution against Iran—one that Israel later used as justification to attack Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities,” Baqaei said.

Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warned that Iran would hold Grossi “accountable after the war,” signaling growing frustration in Tehran with the agency’s perceived lack of neutrality.

These statements come amid ongoing military escalation with Israel, which launched Operation Rising Lion earlier this month, striking Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes under its True Promise 3 campaign, raising regional concerns about the trajectory of Iran’s nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced support for Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy. In an interview with Sky News Arabia on Saturday, Putin said Moscow is “ready to provide necessary support,” adding that Iran has “repeatedly declared” it does not seek nuclear weapons.

Putin urged both Iran and Israel to show flexibility. “There are ways to resolve this crisis, but both sides must demonstrate willingness to negotiate,” he said.

He pointed to Iran’s legal ban on nuclear arms as “a serious measure that must be taken seriously” and emphasized that the IAEA has never found evidence of weapons development in Iran’s current program.

Putin added that Russia had repeatedly conveyed to Israeli leaders that Tehran is not pursuing a nuclear bomb, and called for intensified dialogue to address security concerns and prevent further escalation.