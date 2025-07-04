Tehran urges UN to counter ‘reckless’ US-Israeli attacks

Shafaq News – Tehran/Oslo

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the United Nations Security Council to take firm action against the United States and Israel, accusing both countries of violating Iran’s sovereignty through recent military strikes, according to a statement.

During a phone call with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, Araghchi denounced the attacks as a grave breach of the UN Charter and peremptory norms of international law. He warned that such actions delivered “a fatal blow to diplomacy,” especially as they occurred in the midst of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

He underscored his country’s determination to defend its rights, affirming that the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to respond to what he described as “reckless moves” by Israel or its allies.

Araghchi also censured the stance of certain European governments and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), claiming their failure to condemn the assaults contributes to “a destructive trend that complicates diplomacy and escalates tensions.”

While reaffirming Iran’s commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement, Araghchi further clarified that the recent parliamentary legislation suspending cooperation with the IAEA was a direct response to what he labeled as “illegal” attacks on the country's peaceful nuclear facilities.