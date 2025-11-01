Iran rules out compromise on missiles or uranium

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran will not negotiate over its missile program or uranium enrichment, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday, adding that what Israel and the US "did not take by war will not be granted through politics."

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Iran is prepared for any Israeli action and warned that Israel “will face another defeat in any future war,” referencing the June conflict that saw Israeli and US strikes followed by Iranian missile and drone retaliation.

Tehran will not hold direct talks with Washington, he added, saying any potential agreement must be reached indirectly. Earlier indirect negotiations between the two sides failed to resolve disputes over Iran’s enrichment and ballistic-missile programs.

The European Union has expanded sanctions on Iran’s missile, drone, and defense sectors, alleging their use in military activity in Ukraine, the Middle East, and other regions.

