Araghchi confirms Iran-Israel ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran halted its military operations against Israel three hours before a ceasefire came into effect at 7 a.m. local time.

In a post on X, Araghchi noted that Iran’s “powerful armed forces continued to punish Israel for its aggression until the last moment,” pausing operations at 4 a.m.“With all Iranians,” he added, “I thank our brave armed forces who remained on high alert to defend our beloved homeland until the last drop of their blood, responding to every enemy attack until the very end.”

Araghchi’s announcement came shortly after a statement from President Trump, who earlier indicated that both sides had agreed to a temporary ceasefire expected to take effect “within the next few hours.”

The escalation began nearly two weeks ago, when Israeli forces struck several key Iranian facilities, including nuclear sites in Fordow and Isfahan, along with airbases and research centers. In response, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones toward strategic locations across Israel.