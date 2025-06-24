Iraq praises US-brokered Iran-Israel ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the US-mediated ceasefire between Iran and Israel, describing it as a constructive step toward de-escalation and regional stability.

In a statement on X, the ministry reaffirmed Iraq’s support for diplomatic and peaceful approaches to resolving regional crises, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians and preventing any further spread of the conflict.

Iraq highlighted the critical need for full adherence to the ceasefire, noting its potential to reduce tensions and open the door for renewed dialogue and negotiations.

The statement also extended congratulations to Qatar for its diplomatic efforts in facilitating the agreement, recognizing Doha’s role as a contributor to broader regional stability.

Notably, the ceasefire between Iran and Israel came into effect at 7:00 am today, following an announcement by US President Donald Trump, bringing an end to 12 days of hostilities.