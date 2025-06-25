Trump links Iran strike to Gaza breakthrough, sidesteps Ukraine aid

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump used the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday to advance his “America First” agenda, touting US military action in Iran as a turning point for Gaza peace efforts while offering only vague remarks on Ukraine’s future.

Gaza Deal “Very Close”

“I think great progress is being made on Gaza,” Trump said, crediting US strikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan for reshaping regional calculations. He claimed the show of force shifted dynamics between Israel, Hamas, and Iran, leading to what he described as a near-breakthrough in ceasefire negotiations.

Trump said his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, told him a Gaza deal is “very close,” though he offered no details on timing or terms. “Because of this attack we made, I think we’re going to have some very good news,” he said, praising Qatar’s role in mediating between the parties.

While noting that a deal had already been near before the strikes, Trump asserted that the operation—likened by him to Hiroshima and Nagasaki—"helped" move the process forward. “It showed a lot of power,” he said.

Ukraine: Vague Language

In contrast, Trump adopted a restrained tone when discussing the war in Ukraine. He confirmed plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit but refrained from offering any new pledges of support.

“We’ll discuss the obvious,” Trump said. “We’ll discuss his difficulties,” referring obliquely to the ongoing war with Russia. While other NATO leaders discussed long-term military assistance and Kyiv’s path to membership, Trump made no commitments on aid or alliance integration.

Iran Strikes: Personal Victory Narrative

Trump was unequivocal about the US air campaign against Iran, rejecting intelligence reports suggesting the strikes had only marginally delayed Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. He called such assessments “flat out wrong” and announced an investigation into the leak of classified damage reports.

“We have guys that went in after the hit—some from Israel—and they said it was total obliteration,” he claimed. He warned Iran not to resume enrichment, adding, “The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now.”

Although he denied actively pursuing regime change in Tehran, he issued a pointed threat. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He’s an easy target—but not for now.”