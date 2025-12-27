Iraq's oil output falls 3.8% in 2025 despite OPEC boost

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s total crude oil production reached nearly 1.5 billion barrels in 2025, marking a 3.8% decline from the previous year, the Eco Iraq Observatory said on Saturday.

According to the observatory, Iraq produced about 1,470,321,000 barrels over the year, noting that output picked up in the final months of 2025 following a decision by OPEC to raise the country’s production quota.

Quarterly figures showed production of 356.13 million barrels in the first quarter, 363.55 million barrels in the second, 373.89 million barrels in the third, and 376.76 million barrels in the fourth quarter.

Average daily crude output in 2025 stood at 4.03 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 4.19 million bpd in 2024 and 4.28 million bpd in 2023, the statement said.

The observatory warned that Iraq’s heavy dependence on oil as its main revenue source exposes the country to significant fiscal risks if prices continue to fall, urging diversification of income streams and the adoption of sustainable economic strategies to avert future crises.