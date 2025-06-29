US envoy Barrack: Iran-Israel war opens door for Mideast peace

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Sunday, the United States envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, described the recent military confrontation between Iran and Israel as a potential turning point for the Middle East, anticipating that a ceasefire in Gaza could be announced in the near future.

In remarks to Turkiye’s Anadolu Agency, Barrack framed the escalation as an opportunity to reshape regional dynamics. “What happened between Israel and Iran is a chance to say, ‘Enough — let’s open a new path,’” he stated.

He also pointed to growing regional openness to renewed diplomacy, highlighting that populations across the Middle East have grown increasingly fatigued by prolonged tensions and entrenched narratives.

“I think you will see a return to the Abraham Accords, particularly as conditions in Gaza improve — that is the main bet,” he added.

Expanding on the implications beyond Gaza, Barrack identified the post-conflict phase as a moment to advance broader peace efforts involving Israel, Syria, and Lebanon. He further referenced comments from Syria’s transitional President, Ahmad al-Sharaa, who expressed readiness to establish peaceful relations with Israel and stabilize the border.

“I believe a similar process will unfold with Lebanon. A peace agreement with Israel is now essential,” Barrack noted.

Addressing US-Turkiye relations, Barrack acknowledged unresolved disputes over the F-35 fighter jet program and American sanctions on Ankara. Still, he expressed confidence that both issues could be settled before the end of the year, adding that US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would instruct their foreign ministers to find a resolution.