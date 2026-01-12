Duhok distributes 20,000 dry waste containers under recycling project

Shafaq News– Duhok

Duhok province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, launched an environmental initiative aimed at reducing waste volumes and improving management by distributing containers designated for dry waste, an official told Shafaq News on Monday.

The head of the Environment Follow-up Division at the Duhok Municipality, Sherzad Tayeb, said that the local authority, in coordination with Atrush Company, has distributed around 20,000 containers so far, with the number expected to reach 60,000. He explained that the containers are provided to residents for a symbolic fee, while the Kurdish government covers most of the costs, including transportation, equipment, guidance materials, and home delivery.

The containers are allocated exclusively for dry waste such as paper, cardboard, plastic, glass, and metal, he noted, adding that materials collected through the project will undergo recycling processes.

Duhok produces between 460 and 500 tons of waste per day, which is transported to the Kashi waste treatment facility, a situation that places significant pressure on the plant and contributes to soil, water, and air pollution, he explained.

Last September, the Aynda (Future) environmental organization based in Al-Sulaymaniyah revealed that daily household and public waste generation in the Kurdistan Region exceeded 7,000 tons, warning that waste collection still relies largely on traditional methods with limited technology, constraining recycling efforts.