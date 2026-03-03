Israel vows to stop Iran’s nuclear program as Iranian death toll rises to 780+

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday stated that Israel will press ahead with strikes on Iranian targets to block what he described as Tehran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

On X, Katz said that the Israeli Air Force is conducting intensive operations against regime-linked sites in Tehran and that “Operation Roaring Lion” will continue with “the necessary force to prevent the development of nuclear and missile capabilities,” asserting that Israel has already dealt a significant blow to Iran’s network.

חיל האוויר תקף הלילה בעוצמה רבה מטרות משטר בטהרן, והמשיך לפגוע ביכולות שיגורי הטילים ויעדים אסטרטגיים בכל רחבי איראן.התזנו את ראשו של התמנון האיראני ואנחנו פועלים כעת לרסק ולקטוע את זרועות התמנון.המתקפה הישראלית-אמריקאית המשולבת על איראן, המונהגת על ידי נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 3, 2026

The confrontation has entered its fourth consecutive day, with exchanges reported between Iran, Israel, and US forces. The Iranian Red Crescent reported that the death toll from US and Israeli attacks has risen to 787, with 153 cities affected and 504 sites damaged. Officials recorded 1,039 incidents to date and indicated that search and rescue efforts, debris removal, medical evacuations, and treatment of the injured remain underway.