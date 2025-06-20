Grossi renews warnings: radiation leak risk persists

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi warned of catastrophic consequences if Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant comes under attack.

Speaking before the UN Security Council, Grossi stated, “No nuclear radiation has been detected from Iranian facilities,” but cautioned, “the danger remains.”

He cautioned that any strike on the Bushehr facility, which houses nuclear materials, could cause widespread radioactive contamination and severe consequences for the population in Tehran, highlighting a similar risk at the Natanz nuclear site.

He also revealed that recent Israeli strikes damaged the electrical infrastructure at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, including a centrifuge assembly building. Additionally, four buildings at the Isfahan nuclear site were reported damaged.

Grossi confirmed the agency is closely monitoring Iran’s nuclear facilities amid ongoing Israeli strikes. “Attacks on nuclear installations must be avoided,” he emphasized.

Stressing that a diplomatic solution remains within reach, “if political will exists,” Grossi affirmed that the IAEA is “fully capable of conducting rigorous nuclear inspections under any agreement with Iran.”