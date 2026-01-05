Deir Hafir incident was a traffic accident, SDF says

Shafaq News– Aleppo

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday that a review of events showed the incident cited by Syria’s Defense Ministry in Deir Hafir was a traffic accident, not a drone attack by SDF as claimed.

In a statement, the SDF said the allegation that it had targeted a checkpoint in the Deir Hafir town east of Aleppo with a drone was unfounded, adding that the incident involved a collision between a civilian vehicle and a military vehicle belonging to the ministry.

The SDF also affirmed its " full and legitimate right to defend both our fighters and our people", citing the "ongoing indiscriminate shelling currently targeting othe city of Deir Hafir by the al-Amshat and al-Hamzat factions."

Syria’s Defense Ministry accused the SDF of launching a drone attack on a military police checkpoint near Syrian army deployment points in Deir Hafir, wounding three soldiers and damaging two military vehicles.

In its statement, the ministry described the incident as part of an ongoing escalation against army positions in several parts of the country, vowing that “the Syrian Arab Army would respond “in an appropriate manner.”

The Deir Hafir area has witnessed intermittent tensions between Syrian government forces and the SDF in recent periods.

Earlier, a source told Shafaq News that SDF and officials from the Syrian government failed to reach an accord on implementing the March 10 agreement during their latest meeting in Damascus, particularly regarding the integration of SDF forces and state institutions.