Washington moves to boost arms production following strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to meet senior executives from major American defense contractors at the White House on March 6 to accelerate weapons production after recent US strikes on Iran depleted key munitions reserves, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Citing five sources familiar with the discussions, the agency said that executives from companies including Lockheed Martin and RTX, the parent company of Raytheon, have received invitations as the Pentagon works to rebuild stockpiles. The planned talks reflect concern in Washington over the pace of replenishing weapons inventories following operations in Iran and other recent military engagements.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 and Israel’s campaign in Gaza, the United States has drawn heavily on its arsenals by supplying artillery systems, ammunition, and anti-tank missiles. The strikes on Iran required longer-range munitions than those previously sent to Ukraine, according to the report.

One source indicated that officials aim to encourage defense companies to expand production capacity and shorten delivery timelines. Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon, and the White House did not respond to requests for comment, while RTX declined to comment.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday that the United States holds nearly “unlimited” munitions reserves and could sustain extended conflicts.

The meeting also coincides with efforts led by Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg to secure a supplemental Pentagon budget request estimated at about $50 billion, which one source indicated could receive approval as early as Friday. The funding would cover replacement of weapons used in recent conflicts, including operations in the Middle East, though the figure remains preliminary.

Pressure to expand production intensified after US forces used Tomahawk cruise missiles, F-35 stealth fighters, and attack drones during strikes on Iranian targets. Raytheon, which produces Tomahawk missiles, recently reached an agreement with the Pentagon to gradually increase output to about 1,000 units annually. Current procurement plans include purchasing 57 missiles in 2026 at an average cost of roughly $1.3 million each.

The administration has also pressed defense contractors to prioritize manufacturing capacity over shareholder payouts. In January, Trump signed an executive order directing authorities to identify companies considered underperforming on government contracts while continuing to distribute profits to investors. The Pentagon is expected to publish a list of such contractors, which will have 15 days to submit board-approved corrective plans or face potential penalties, including contract termination.