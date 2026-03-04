Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes struck Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday as renewed clashes between Israel and Hezbollah entered their third day.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents to evacuate parts of Haret Hreik, Al-Hadath, and Al-Laylaki, though Haret Hreik has yet to be targeted.

Since last night, air raids have also hit Hay Madi in the capital’s southern suburbs, while Israeli forces struck areas across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Baalbek and several southern towns.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the escalation has displaced about 300,000 people from southern Lebanon, though the figure has not been independently verified.