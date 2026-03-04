US military drone goes down in northern Iraq

Shafaq News- Saladin

A US military drone crashed on Wednesday in the Al-Alam area north of Iraq’s Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The unmanned aircraft went down on the outskirts of the town, prompting security forces to seal off the site. Authorities opened an investigation and initiated procedures to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Images obtained by our agency from the location indicate that the aircraft appears to be a large military drone used for reconnaissance and strike missions, believed to be an MQ-9 Reaper manufactured by General Atomics.

No casualties or material damage have been reported.