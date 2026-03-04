Iraq’s Al-Sistani urges halt to war on Iran

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani on Wednesday condemned the ongoing US-Israeli military attacks on Iran, warning they could trigger severe regional and international consequences.

A statement from his office in Najaf said the strikes over the past several days had killed many Iranian citizens, including civilians and children, and caused extensive damage to public and private property.

Launching a war against a United Nations member state without authorization from the UN Security Council to impose conditions or topple its political system would set a dangerous precedent capable of destabilizing the Middle East and the wider world, the cleric cautioned. “The conflict has already expanded beyond Iran, with military operations affecting other countries and damaging facilities across the region.”