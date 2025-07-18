Iraq’s Coordination Framework denies receiving letter from Ayatollah Al-Sistani

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Friday, the Coordination Framework (CF) Secretary-General Abbas al-Amiri dismissed reports claiming it had received a message from Iraq’s supreme religious authority in Najaf.

The CF is an influential Iraqi Shiite political bloc that emerged after the 2021 elections. Following the Sadrist Movement's withdrawal of its MPs in June 2022, the CF effectively became the largest force in Iraqi politics.

Unofficial reports claimed that Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani had warned CF leaders of an “existential war” threatening the Shiite community following heightened tensions with Iran. The alleged message called for unity, anti-corruption efforts, and an end to appointments based on sectarian quotas.

In recent years, Ayatollah al-Sistani refrained from meeting with political actors and limited his rare public statements to issues of major national interest and public welfare.