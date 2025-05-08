SOURCE: CF in Tehran seeks consensus to avoid unilateral election moves

Shafaq News/ A senior delegation from Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) arrived in Tehran for high-level consultations ahead of the country’s 2025 parliamentary elections, a source familiar with the matter revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the delegation, which includes representatives from all CF factions, has been tasked with engaging Iranian officials on key strategic concerns—particularly those linked to Tehran’s interests in Iraq.

“The Framework is keen to avoid unilateral decisions as elections approach,” the source noted, underscoring that the meetings are intended to ensure cohesion among the bloc’s influential factions.

The Tehran visit follows growing reports that the CF will contest the November 11 vote through a decentralized electoral strategy. Rather than running under a single list, Framework factions appear poised to field multiple slates to maximize outreach and secure a broader parliamentary footprint.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is expected to lead al-Furatain list, which will include allied groups such as Labor Minister Ahmed al-Asadi’s Sanad Bloc and Popular Mobilization Commission Chairman Faleh al-Fayyad’s Ataa Movement.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition is preparing a separate list that will feature the Daawa Party, Bashair Movement, and Al-Nahj Al-Watani Party.

Haider al-Abadi’s Victory Alliance (al-Nasr) is forming a joint slate with Ammar al-Hakim’s Wisdom Movement (al-Hikmah) and a number of independent candidates.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq, led by Qais al-Khazali, is reportedly weighing an independent run, though internal talks continue regarding potential alliances with smaller factions.

According to CF insiders, the emerging fragmented structure is a calculated move designed to broaden electoral appeal, test factional strength, and secure more seats.

The delegation’s visit also unfolds against a backdrop of rising US pressure on Iran-backed groups in Iraq. Washington has recently renewed sanctions threats, reiterating calls for Baghdad to assert full control over all armed entities operating within its borders.