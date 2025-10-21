Iran mediates to ease CF tensions, source says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iran has intervened to ease tensions within Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) over the use of state resources in election campaigns, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Formed after the 2021 elections following the withdrawal of Muqtada al-Sadr's Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) from Parliament, the CF played a central role in forming al-Sudani’s government, but is now divided over campaign management and the use of government influence to support affiliated lists.

The source said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani stepped in during a recent visit to Baghdad, holding separate meetings with CF leaders to urge unity and prevent confrontation ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

Badr Organization MP Madiha al-Mousawi denied reports of political discord, describing them as differences in vision. "Talk of a second term for al-Sudani was premature, pending post-election agreements."

