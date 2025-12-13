Nearly half a million fish killed by Kurdistan floods

Shafaq News – Erbil

Floodwaters killed nearly 400,000 fish and destroyed hundreds of fish-farming ponds in Erbil province’s Koy Sanjaq district, the Kurdistan Region’s Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) said on Saturday.

In an official assessment, the JCC, which operates under the Kurdish Interior Ministry, reported losses of 379,900 large fish after floods swept through about 300 aquaculture ponds in the Taq Taq subdistrict.

The damage was recorded as part of wider flooding across the Kurdistan Region following heavy rainfall earlier this week, which authorities said also caused deaths, injuries, and displacement in several affected areas.

