Kataib Hezbollah slams US Envoy Savaya

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Kataib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) urged Iraqi politicians to avoid contact with Mark Savaya, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Iraq, warning that the public would view them as “traitors and tools of Trump.”

In a statement, Abu Ali Al-Askari, the group’s spokesperson, portrayed Savaya as “an obscure young man immersed in corrupt behaviors,” accusing Trump of sending him to Iraq for “narrow gains” amid a complicated regional landscape.

“The youth of Iraq are enough to send him back to where degeneration, the trade of alcohol and drugs belong,” he added.

The remarks come after Savaya’s recent comments warning that Iraq stands once again at a “decisive moment,” stressing that no nation can succeed while ‘’armed groups compete with the state and undermine its authority.’’

Kataib Hezbollah, which the US designated as a terrorist organization in 2009, ranks among Iraq’s most powerful Iran-aligned factions and has repeatedly drawn accusations from Washington of attacking US-led Coalition forces in Iraq.

In October, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Kataib Hezbollah, along with other factions, Iraqi individuals, and companies accused of funneling funds and intelligence.

