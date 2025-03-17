Sources: US warns Iraq against armed factions

Shafaq News/ US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a stern warning to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during yesterday’s phone call, sources told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to the sources, Hegseth made it clear that any interference by Iraqi armed groups in the US military campaign against Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) would trigger “a swift military response” from Washington, urging Al-Sudani to prevent such actions, citing past instances of Iraqi faction involvement in conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.

The US official also pressed Al-Sudani to “expedite efforts to disarm and dismantle these factions,” emphasizing that the issue is of high importance to President Donald Trump and his administration. In response, Al-Sudani reportedly assured Hegseth that his government is actively engaging with armed groups to reach a resolution on the matter.

On Sunday, Al-Sudani and Hegseth held a phone call to discuss regional security developments, particularly the situation in Yemen and growing concerns over Syria, according to a statement by the PM’s media office.