US shares Yemen ops with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed regional security developments in a phone call with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, focusing on military operations in Yemen and the "concerning" situation in Syria.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, Hegseth addressed the strategic partnership between Iraq and the US, as well as both countries' shared interest in regional stability and security. "The partnership between Iraq and the United States is critical for the stability of the region," Al-Sudani said during the call. "We remain committed to ensuring peace and security for all our people."

Hegseth briefed Al-Sudani on the situation in Yemen, stating that the US would continue its military operations unless Houthi attacks on American forces and disruptions to Red Sea shipping came to an end. "The United States will continue to take action to protect our forces and safeguard vital shipping lanes," Hegseth stated. "We do not seek escalation, but we will defend our interests if necessary."

Al-Sudani stressed that de-escalation and dialogue are the most effective ways to resolve crises in the Middle East. He reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to this approach, emphasizing the importance of maintaining national stability and sovereignty. "We must focus on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve tensions," Al-Sudani added. "Violence will only lead to more instability, and we are committed to working with our partners to maintain peace."

Regarding the situation in Syria, both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to prevent ISIS from regaining power. They expressed concern over the group’s acquisition of new weapons and its attempts to reorganize, stressing the need for a unified international response to prevent any potential escalation that could destabilize the region.

Al-Sudani’s discussion with Hegseth came after Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani visited Baghdad last Friday, where he met with Al-Sudani and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi. Al-Shibani also held a press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.