Republican Congressman Joe Wilson claims Iran controls Iraq, threatens US

Shafaq News/ Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, a close ally of President Donald Trump, stated, on Monday, that Iran controls the government in Iraq and that its "armed factions" pose a threat to the United States.

On X, Wilson stated, "Iran has been defeated in Lebanon and Syria but still runs Iraq. Obama and Brett Mcgurk failed in their strategy to hand Iraq to Iran during the war on ISIS."

He added, "Iranian-backed militias in Iraq threaten the U.S. and our allies they must be dealt with. Trump will fix it.

During his presidency, Donald Trump took significant actions against Iranian-backed armed factions in Iraq. He notably ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January 2020 to weaken these groups' influence.

The Trump administration also imposed sanctions on these groups and maintained a US military presence in Iraq to ensure stability and counter their influence. Diplomatic efforts pressured the Iraqi government to disband or integrate these factions into the regular armed forces.