Kurdistan teachers back Iraqi strike over "dire" conditions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Teachers Union voiced full support for the civil movement launched by the Iraqi Teachers Syndicate, urging the Regional Government (KRG) to swiftly address educators’ demands.

The Union stated that teachers across Iraq and Kurdistan are facing “dire economic conditions,” emphasizing solidarity with the nationwide protests calling for improved working conditions.

The Union urged the KRG to uphold teachers' legitimate rights, including timely salary payments, job promotions, increased financial allowances, and the permanent hiring of contract teachers.

Meeting these demands, the Union stated, “is essential to improving teachers’ livelihoods and securing the future of the education sector in the Region.”

The statement also called on the government to respond promptly, highlighting the critical role teachers play in society and the importance of safeguarding education quality in the Kurdistan Region.

On Sunday, large-scale demonstrations erupted in Baghdad and several other Iraqi provinces as Ministry of Education staff and teaching personnel protested salary disparities and demanded a new pay scale.