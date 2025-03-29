Teachers warn of escalation over unpaid salaries in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, teachers in the Kurdistan Region expressed their dissatisfaction over the ongoing delay in salary payments due to financial disputes between the Region's Ministries of Finance and Education.

Mohammad Kamal, a representative of the teachers, indicated in a press conference that the salary delay had exceeded six months, adding that "the Ministry of Finance has failed to fulfill its commitments to the teachers."

The continued delay in salary payments places teachers in a very difficult financial position, directly affecting their daily lives amidst rising living costs, he stated, adding that "the lack of serious solutions reflects poor coordination between government ministries."

In turn, teachers urged the Ministry of Education to intervene and resolve the salary crisis, stressing that the delays violate their rights and impact education. They also called on the Ministry of Finance to ensure timely payments, warning of potential escalation if the issue continues.

The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on March 26 the transfer of $725,690 million to its accounts for March salary payments from the federal government.